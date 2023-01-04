Will You Get Another Stimulus Payment in 2023? Explore More In Detail

People are questioning if a COVID epidemic era lifeline could resurface because to record high inflation. During the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, stimulus cheques totalling more than $3,000 were distributed in 2020 and 2021. While some states have issued checks, there is no movement for the federal government to authorise additional stimulus funds.

Will You Get Another Stimulus Payment in 2023?

Congress has yet to pass any legislation permitting a fourth check, and many pandemic-era programmes, such as the increased Child Tax Credit, have expired. To obtain a fourth stimulus payment, Congress would need to adopt legislation that would require President Joe Biden’s signature. That is unlikely to happen. “At this moment, we haven’t heard of any plans for more government stimulus cheques in 2023,” Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt, recently informed VERIFY. During the COVID epidemic, the IRS made three stimulus payments: $1,200 in April 2020, $600 in December 2020, and $1,400 in March 2021. Efforts to restart payments, however, continue. A 2020 change.org petition for $2,000 monthly payments to each American has recently surpassed the 3.049 million thresholds.

According to an IRS spokesman, no legislation permitting a fourth stimulus check for 2023 has been passed. The IRS and Treasury Department websites, which explain how consumers can receive the last three stimulus payments if they still need to, make no mention of a fourth payment. Congress must enact legislation enabling the amount to get another stimulus cheque, and President Biden must sign it into law. But this has not occurred. “At this moment, we haven’t heard of any plans for extra government stimulus cheques in 2023,” said Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt.

Those who qualified for one of the original three stimulus payments but still need to get one can still file a claim. According to an IRS official, you have three years to claim your stimulus money. To claim a missed stimulus payment, you must file a tax return for 2020, 2021, or both years and claim the Recovery Rebate Credit.