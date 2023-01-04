Who was Lori Greiner married to? Is Lori Greiner still married?

Lori Greiner is a well-recognized television personality, entrepreneur, and inventor. She is famous as the investor of the reality ABC TV series Shark Tank. Lori has hundreds of inventions and 120 patents to his credit. Lori rose to fame in 2000 as the “Queen of QVC” for the show “Clever and Unique Creations”.

Lori Greiner is also a president and founder of “For Your Ease Only”, Inc. Lori Greiner also acted and appeared in the “Shark Tank”, “Beyond The Tank”, “Sharknado: The 4th Awakens”, and “Clever & Unique Creations by Lori Greiner” shows.

Who is Lori Greiner Husband?

Lori Greiner is a married woman. Lori Greiner’s husband’s name is Dan Greiner. Lori and Dan married in 2010. Lori Greiner and Dan Greiner are still together. The couple never disclosed information about their children, like how many children they have, what is their name etc. Dan Greiner is a vice president as well as the chief financial officer of For Your Ease Only. Lori Greiner and Dan Greiner have been seen together at many events and programs. Couples care and support each other.

How much is Lori Greiner’s Net Worth?

Lori Greiner is a popular television personality. He is also an entrepreneur and investor. As a television personality, Lori has appeared in a few television shows and movies. Lori earns her income from her investments and business. Lori Greiner earns most of her income from her business. Lori Greiner has a net worth of around $150 million.

How old is Lori Greiner?

Lori Greiner was born to her parents in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Her birth date is 9 December 1969. Lori Greiner’s age is 53 years as of 2022. Lori Greiner did her studies at Loyola University Chicago. Lori Greiner’s nationality is American.

