Update On Damar Hamlin Health Condition: Is He In a Critical Situation?

After suffering a cardiac arrest while making a tackle during Monday night’s game, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed, causing the NFL to suspend a crucial game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost the significance of a terrifying scene that unfolded in front of a national TV audience. “Damar suffered a cardiac arrest against the Bengals; his heartbeat was restored, and he was sent to the UC Medical Center for further testing,” the Bills announced in an early Tuesday statement. “He is currently sedated and labelled as critical.”

What Happened to Damar Hamlin?

Hamlin was injured while hitting Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins was on a 13-yard pass from Joe Burrow, striking Hamlin in the chest. Hamlin then dragged Higgins down by wrapping his arms around his shoulders and helmet. Hamlin sprang to his feet swiftly, appeared to fix his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backwards three seconds later, immobile. Hamlin was unconscious while receiving medical treatment. According to WXIX-TV in Cincinnati, Hamlin required an external defibrillator.

Who is Damar Hamlin?

Damar Hamlin played 48 games for the Panthers throughout his five years of college in Pittsburgh, his hometown. As a senior, he was named second-team All-ACC, was elected captain, and was selected to participate in the Senior Bowl. Hamlin was drafted in the sixth round and appeared in 14 games as a rookie before taking over starting this season when Micah Hyde was hurt. In a tweet, Bills offensive lineman Rodger Saffold characterised Hamlin as a “kind, kind, tremendously hard worker.” According to Saffold, Hamlin is “Loyalty, honesty, and the ability to always put a grin on your face. He is a son and brother, not just an athlete.”

What Happens Next?

The meeting between the Bills has significant playoff implications. Both teams are competing for the AFC’s top seed. The Bills (12-3) began the game in the first place, while the Bengals had a chance to claim the AFC North and were also in contention, along with Kansas City. The Bengals were up 7-3 in the first quarter when the game was called. During a conference call shortly after midnight, Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president and policy, stated that a time frame for resuming the game needed to be considered. “Our primary concern is for the player’s safety. I’m confident that we’ll have a discussion about the game’s next steps at the proper moment “Miller stated. The NFL is in the final week of the regular season, with the playoffs set to begin on January 14.

