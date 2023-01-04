Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend reveals missing the US Open

Recent social media interactions between Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle and her fans covered a variety of subjects, including how she missed the 2022 US Tennis Championships, how she travels to events with the American tennis sensation, and other subjects.

Fritz and Riddle started dating in 2020. They have been a joyful couple ever since. Additionally, Fritz and other elite tennis players will be featured in a new Netflix documentary series that will follow them while they compete in four Grand Slam events.

Recently, Riddle answered numerous questions from her followers during a Q&A session on Instagram stories. One of her followers asked if she had ever considered forgoing going to a tournament with her boyfriend. She replied in the affirmative and mentioned that she had missed the US Open and other tennis competitions in the US in 2022.

Riddle stated, “Yeah, I skipped all US tournaments this year and moved to NYC for 2 months. Another fan questioned whether the ATP tour paid for Riddle’s travel costs as well as Taylor Fritz’s. To respond to this query, she shared a video of Fritz and said that the tour does not pay for any tennis players’ other expenses, with the exception of hotels, and only if the player stays at the tournament-approved hotel. “Fun fact the tour doesn’t cover flights or any expenses for players (or coaches, physios, trainers, etc.) except hotels and only if you stay at the tournament-specified hotel,” Riddle wrote. Riddle was tasked by another user to vlog about each event and place she visits. The social media influencer retorted that she shared her thoughts and revealed that she had decided to create a vlog for the Australian Open in 2023.

“Mondays are the planned day for that. I’m excited to accompany you guys to AO,” Riddle wrote. Finally, in response to World No. 53 Daria Saville wrote in support of her vlogs: Work together with tofu?”

Taylor Fritz after defeating Alexander Zverev

With victories over Germany on Monday in straight sets, Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys propelled Team USA to the 2023 United Cup City Finals. On January 4, they’ll compete in the City Finals against Great Britain.

In the opening game of the day, Fritz’s team defeated World No. 1, giving them a 1-0 lead over Germany. 12, 6-1, 6-4 Alexander Zverev. The American said it was “great” to start the year with some victories in a post-match press conference, especially with the Australian Open approaching soon.

“Having some victories to kick off the year is definitely a plus. Just the confidence element of tennis, in my opinion, is crucial. It’s good to start with some victories, especially going into the Australian Open after the off-season,” Taylor Fritz said.

