Oklahoma Shooting Victim Identified as Daniel Howard, a Kansas College Football Player

Oklahoma City Police identified the victim of the Oklahoma shooting who was shot and killed outside a bar at Sunset Patio Lounge early Sunday. The man determined was a 22-year-old, Daniel Howard, who recently played football for his college at Fort Hays State University in Kansas. Daniel played as a defensive back in all 11 games last season. He also played quarterback for Millwood.

According to a statement made by police, a fight broke out inside the Sunset Patio Lounge, and several people were kicked out of the bar. The arguments rise in a nearby parking lot resulting in a shooting. Per the reports, Daniel died, and four others were injured in the shooting.

Northeastern Oklahoma A$M and Fort Hays officials released a statement on social media expressing condolence and grieving the loss of their player and support to his family and friends.

The head coach of Northeastern Oklahoma A$M, Zach Crissup wrote:

“On behalf of the entire NEO football family, our thoughts and prayers are with Daniel’s family, friends, and teammates during this extremely difficult time. We love you Danny,”

Fort Hayes head coach, Chris Brown, on social media, wrote:

“We are deeply saddened to say that we have lost a member of our family, Daniel Howard,” He continued: “We are so grateful to have been a part of his life, and he will be missed greatly and remembered forever. Daniel was a tremendous teammate and a loving, caring, and supportive individual. He had a great personality and infectious smile. Daniel truly loved his Tiger football family. Please keep his family in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.”

As per the new reports, an investigation is going on. Further, no arrests have been made regarding the case. Oklahoma Police are thus urging people to contact the police department homicide tip line at 405-297-1200 if anyone has any information about the suspect or the deadly shooting.

