Kelly Monteith American Comedian died at 80: Cause of Death Explained

Kelly Monteith, the US standup comedian among the first American comedians to get his own BBC show, died in Los Angeles on Sunday, 1st January 2023. His death was made public ” with great sadness” by an LA production company, The Anglophile Channel, where he worked in recent years. The US comedian also rose to fame in the UK after several appearances on The Des O’Connor show.

Kelly Monteith Cause of Death Explained

The American comedian last year in 2021 suffered a brain attack. However, his family or any other representative has revealed no official confirmation regarding his cause of death. We will update you as soon as we get the appropriate information about the death reason.

Tributes Surfaced Online

Following the news of his demise internet is poured with his rest in peace messages. People are giving condolences to his family for grieving the loss of their beloved member. Our prayers are also with his family in their tough times. May god give them the power to overcome their sorrows. May the divine soul rest in peace forever. Some of the tributes that surfaced online are:

Actor Sanjeev Kohli paid tribute on Twitter and wrote: “Sad news about Kelly Monteith. Funny, personable & (like Dave Allen) way ahead of his time. Judging from the reaction on here he was a bigger influence than he ever knew.”

Comedian and Screenwriter Bennet Arron said: A few years ago, I said in an interview that, along with Morecambe and Wise, Tommy Cooper and my father, he was one of my favourite comedians. He heard about it, got in contact and thanked me.”

Radio Times Mark Braxton said: “Very sad news about Kelly Monteith. His BBC series was a firm fixture of my early 80s viewing.”

All About the US Comedian Kelly Monteith

The US-based comedian was known for his sense of humour and satirical sketches. Monteith first got recognition from his show with Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, The Tonight Show, a powerful platform for rising young comics. He made 40 appearances on the show. Another show which added to his popularity was The Late Show with David Letterman.

Besides the US, monteith is also popular in the UK with his appearances on Des O’Connor Tonight and Blankety Blank. Considering his popularity, BBC offered Monteith his series, which ran for six seasons. The major highlights of his career include performing for Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Variety Performance in 1983, guest appearances on the show The Love Boat and Love American Style, and the comedy album Lettuce Be Cool which was released in 1984.

