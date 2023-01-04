Is Channing Tatum in a relationship? Are Channing Tatum and Zoë still together?

Channing Tatum is a well-recognized American Actor. Channing Tatum is famous for his role in Magic Mike (2012), 21 Jump Street (2012), 22 Jump Street (2014), and Magic Mike XXL (2015). In 2022, Channing Tatum appeared in the “Bullet Train”, “Dog”, and “The Lost City” films.

How old is Channing Tatum and what is his net worth?

Channing Tatum’s full name is Channing Matthew Tatum. Channing Tatum was born to Kay Tatum and Glenn Tatum in Cullman, Alabama, U.S. Channing Tatum’s age is 42 years. His birth date is April 26, 1980. Channing has two siblings, Paige Tatum and Christopher Anderson. Channing Tatum’s nationality is American.

Channing Tatum is a famous actor and has appeared in many movies and television series. Channing Tatum has a net worth of around $80 million. Apart from acting, Channing has also written two books, and Channing has worked for many companies as a model.

Who is Channing Tatum Girlfriend?

Channing Tatum met actress Jenna Dewan in 2006 on the set of the movie “Step Up”. Channing and Channing Tatum’s wife Jenna then married on July 11, 2009, in Malibu, California. In 2013, Channing and his wife had a daughter named Everly Elizabeth Maisel Tatum. The couple announced their separation on 2 April 2018 and got divorced in 2019.

After this, from 2018 to 2020, Channing Tatum was in a relationship with English singer Jessie J. Channing Tatum started dating Zoe Kravitz in 2021. Currently, Channing Tatum girlfriend is Zoe Kravitz.

What is Channing Tatum’s upcoming movie?

Channing Tatum will be seen in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”, “Pussy Island”, and “Project Artemis” upcoming movies. In 2004, Channing made his acting debut with the “CSI: Miami” television series. In 2005, Channing Tatum made his film debut with “Coach Carter”. After that, Channing Tatum acted in many movies and television series, including Battle in Seattle, She’s the Man, Public Enemies, The Son of No One, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, Haywire, White House Down, The Lego Movie, Foxcatcher, America: The Motion Picture, Logan Lucky, and more.

Footage of Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson filming Project Artemis last December 2022 on Tybee Island 👀 They will resume shooting in Atlanta on January 3 🚀 video via kougaijisama on instagram pic.twitter.com/Xm433Evgxi — Project Artemis Updates (@PARTEMISFILM) January 2, 2023

