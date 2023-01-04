Former Governor Lincoln Almond Died at the Age of 86

Lincoln Almond, a former Rhode Island governor, died on January 3, 2023. Let us examine Lincoln Almond’s death and cause of death in further depth.

What Happened to Lincoln Almond?

Lincoln Almond, a federal prosecutor who was governor of Rhode Island for two years and went after the mafia, has died. He was 86. On Tuesday morning, Gov. Dan McKee announced Almond’s death. Following an unsuccessful effort in 1978, Almond was elected governor in 1994. Residents of Rhode Island were still dealing with a catastrophic financial crisis, Democrat Bruce Sundlun’s unstable governorship, and a string of corruption scandals that had damaged the reputations of a previous governor and two state Supreme Court justices.

Lincoln Almond Died as a Result of the Following Causes:

Almond was diagnosed with prostate cancer in early 2001. The reason of death for Lincoln Almond was not stated in the announcement. “As the first governor to serve a four-year term, Governor Almond often said that his top priority was to make Rhode Island a desirable location to live, raise a family and work. “Whether it was raising the number of state-subsidized child care seats, boosting education funding, investing in Rhode Island’s higher education institutions, or generating thousands of well-paying jobs,” McKee said of his eight years as governor.

McKee will begin the first full term on Tuesday. During Almond’s first term, the state gained around 22,000 jobs as the national dot-com boom picked up and downtown was rebuilt. In 1968, however, he garnered just 38% of the vote as the Republican contender against incumbent Democratic Congressman Fernand St Germain.

Lincoln Carter Almond was a Natural Person:

On June 16, 1936, Lincoln Almond Carter was born. He was a Republican Party member and an American lawyer and politician. Almond served as the 72nd Governor of Rhode Island from 1995 to 2003. From 1969 to 1978 and from 1981 to 1993, he served as the United States Attorney for the District of Rhode Island. Lincoln Carter Almond, the son of a bakery salesman, was born in Pawtucket and attended Central Falls High School.

He finished his undergraduate studies at the University of Rhode Island, where he met Marilyn, the love of his life, and his legal education at Boston University School of Law after serving in the United States Navy. Beginning in 1963, the freshly minted attorney entered politics full-time, serving three full years as town administrator in Lincoln. He would maintain this position for almost twenty years, except for a three-year break in the late 1970s under Democrat Jimmy Carter’s administration.

As U.S. Attorney, Almond worked with other law enforcement officials to bring down the Italian mafia, whose renowned leader Raymond L.S. Patriarca died in 1984. In addition, he participated in corruption investigations against various public figures, including one of his predecessors as governor, fellow Republican Ed DiPrete. In the Republican primary for governor in 1994, Almond defeated the GOP-backed Ronald Machtley. In the general election in November, Almond defeated both York and the independent Bob Healey with 47% of the vote. Being the first Rhode Island University graduate elected governor made him ecstatic. Almond had earned a reputation as a good-natured guy over the years. Nonetheless, he was chastised on occasion for what was considered a lack of work ethic, most notably after having prostate cancer surgery in early 2001.

