A look at Russell Westbrook’s injury status during the Lakers-Hornets game

Russell Westbrook was ruled out due to a foot injury on Monday evening game between Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets. The lakers are still struggling with injuries. Earlier, Anthony Davis was ruled out indefinitely due to a stress fracture in his right foot, and now Russell Westbrook left L.A.’s chances to win over Charlotte and start his new year with an injury. To know more about his foot injury and everything in detail, check out this article till the end.

Russell Westbrook’s injury details

Due to the pain in their left foot, Westbrook left the game with the Hornets on January 2. The actual situation is not clear about the injury, but he left the game with 1:30 remaining in the second quarter and did not come back in the last half.

Darvin Ham, Lakers head coach, said on the injury, ” We just go through the reports and the foot was looking sore, as for safety we decided to return him back from the game”. In the game, Westbrook finished with two points, two assists on 1 for 8 shooting and four rebounds in 11 minutes.

What expected time will Russell Westbrook be out?

Still, there is no confirmed news released on Westbrook’s injury. Mike Trudell, a Laker beat reporter, said, “This season, this is not a new thing for Lakers; back-to-back injuries happened in December due to left foot soreness. If we talk about the data, Lakers’ star player Westbrook played at an average of 6.2 rebounds,7.6 assists and 14.3 points per game.

He is come off to the dugout in the third game of the season and is among the favourites to win the sixth Man of the Year. Tying with Detlef Schrempf, Westbrook recently recorded his third triple-double of the season.

Personal details about Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook was born on November 12, 1988. He currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association. He played for UCLA Bruins in college after being selected in the fourth round in the NBA draft by the Seattle SuperSonics in 2008.

Just after six days, Seattle SuperSonics shifted to Oklahoma City. Westbrook played for the Wizards, and Rockets and played 11 seasons with Thunder.

