Who was Karen Huger first husband? Are Karen Huger and Ray Huger still married?

Karen Huger is a famous television personality. She is best known for being a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Potomac” reality TV series. Karen has been working in this show from 2016 till the present. Apart from this, Karen is also doing a “Watch What Happens Live” reality TV show from 2016 till now. Karen Huger appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” from 2019 to 2021, “The Real” in 2021, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2021, and “Project Runway” in 2021. In 2022, Karen Huger appeared in the “Project Runway” and ‘Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion” tv shows.

This important, informative, insightful, pertinent, paramount and absolutely URGENT Press Conference Madame La Grande Dame called for in that impeccably tailored power suit she wore to it was when I knew I’d always be Team Karen Huger 😌#rhop pic.twitter.com/VNO6YFnzvU — Daily Bravo 💌 (@dailybravomail) December 29, 2022

How old is Karen Huger?

Karen Huger’s real name is Karen Wooden. Karen Huger was born to Georgia Raines Wooden and Benjamin B. Wooden Jr in Spring Grove, Virginia, U.S. Her birth date is May 9, 1963. Karen Huger’s age is 59 years. She did her study in her hometown. Karen Huger’s nationality is American.

Who is Karen Huger husband?

Karen Huger has been married twice. Karen Huger’s maiden name is Edmund E. Carter. But after some time, both of them got divorced. After this, Kare married for the second time in 1996. The name of Karen Huger’s second husband is Raymond Huger. Karen and Raymond Huger have been together since 1996 and are living their life happily.

Karen has two children named Ravin Huger and Brandon Huger. Their fans love to see the pair of Karen Huger and her husband, Raymond Huger together. Couples understand each other well, care, and give time, due to which both are together after so long of marriage. Their fans only want that they should always be together and be happy.

How much is Karen Huger’s Net Worth?

Karen Huger is a famous TV personality. Karen has acted in many television shows. Kareena earns her income through television only. Karen Huger has a net worth of around $10 million. Karen lives her life in luxury. Karen has an expensive house and cars.

