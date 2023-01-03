Fans of Ken Block Wife have been riveted by the tragic death of an American professional rally driver. Visit this article to learn more about the racer’s passing. Ken Block, an American rally driver, competed for the Hoonigan Racing Division, formerly the Monster World Rally Team.

Ken was also a co-founder of DC Shoes. After giving up his ownership in DC Shoes, the racer shifted his focus to Hoonigan Industries, an apparel line for car enthusiasts. Ken competed in motocross, motoskating, and rally racing in addition to these sports. The racer held the positions of “Head Hoonigan In Charge” (HHIC) and co-owner of the company before his death. Sources claim that Ken was one of the world’s most well-known rally car drivers. Since the middle of the 2000s, he has been competing, and he frequently takes first place.

Who is Ken Block’s wife, Lucy Block?

As soon as Ken’s story began to circulate online, Lucy was in several news articles. In a post on their dedicated Hoonigan Instagram account for the racer, they expressed their sorrow and asked for the family’s privacy during this trying time.

Locals confirmed that on January 2, 2022, Ken Block, a professional rally driver and co-founder of Hoonigan, died in a snowmobile accident. In the World Rally Championship and FIA World Rallycross Championship, Lucy’s husband competed as a professional rally driver. In addition to his Hoonigan-branded cars being featured in Microsoft’s Forza racing video game series, her husband serves as the style icon in the 2015 Need for Speed video game.

How many children has Ken Block?

Stuff corroborated the information in a statement that Hoonigan shared on social media. Ken, the deceased racer, is survived by his wife Lucy Block and their daughter Lia Block, who is 16 years old.

On April 23, 2033, Ken published a video of himself competing in the Olympus Rally.

The caption for the photo read, “My wife Lucy and 15-year-old daughter Lia are ready for the Olympus Rally! Get ready for gravel-slaying action in the Pacific Northwest here on my Instagram.” The popular Gymkhana stunt driving videos that the rally racer produced over a long period of time made him famous. His appearance on BBC’s Top Gear as a result of these videos ultimately helped him establish himself as a highly regarded and well-liked member of the automotive industry.

Block established alliances with companies like Subaru, Ford, Audi, and many video game franchises thanks to the success of his Gymkhana videos and the size of his fan base.

What occurred in the death of Ken Block?

According to TMZ, action sports icon and 55-year-old rally car driving champion Ken Block passed away in Utah after being involved in a snowmobile accident.

Ken has received tributes from people all over the world, including race car drivers, influential people in the industry, and many others.

According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, the racer was riding a snowmobile down a steep hill around 2:00 p.m. when the machine toppled and landed on top of him. He was hurt in the crash, and authorities say he was subsequently declared dead there. According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, Ken was travelling alone but in a group at the time of the event.

Read Als0 – UFC President Dana White Admitted of Hitting his Wife: Apologises to Her