Who is Jeremiah Green Girlfriend? What Happened Jeremiah Green?

Jeremiah Green, a drummer, contributed to the development of the indie rock sound that is so beloved today. The Oahu, Hawaii, native participated in the creation of Modest Mouse in 1992. With hits like “Float On” and “Dramamine,” Jeremiah and the band’s other founding members, Isaac Brock and Eric Judy, ruled the charts in the late ’90s and early ’00s. Modest Mouse has experienced many highs and lows over the course of their career. The devastating news about Jeremiah’s health was only made public in December 2022. Here are Jeremiah Green’s wife and family members that we know about.

Prior to their marriage, Jeremiah Green’s wife and they had a son.

Even though Modest Mouse has enjoyed considerable success, the group, especially Jeremiah, prefers to live as quietly as their fame would permit. Jeremiah continues to use Instagram to document and share his life. Fans can view images of the drummer’s interests, including nature, animals, and his family, which includes his wife Lauren Green, on his Instagram account.

Before getting hitched, Jeremiah and Lauren were dating in the decade of 2010. They welcomed Wilder, their son, into the world in 2016. Jeremiah posted a picture of the couple exchanging vows on Instagram in March 2017.

Lauren seems to be interested in things besides being the wife of a rock star. Jeremiah supports the native of Kennebunk, Maine, who is an entrepreneur. In Port Townsend, Washington, Jeremiah and Lauren jointly owned a store. , called Thuja, in 2017. According to the Port Townsend Leader, the shop was situated in the heart of the “artsy” city. Regrettably, Thuja closed down permanently around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though Lauren occasionally updates her Facebook with pictures of herself and Wilder, it’s unclear what she’s up to these days. Following the revelation made by his mother in December 2022, Lauren is probably more concerned about her husband’s health.

On Facebook, Carol Green, Jeremiah Green’s mother, revealed that he has Stage 4 cancer.

It is understandable that the rock star didn’t first reveal his cancer diagnosis because Jeremiah rarely updates his followers on his personal life. Jeremiah’s mother, Carol Namatame, posted information about his condition on Facebook on Christmas Day 2022. Jeremiah, 45, has been coping in private with his stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

Above several images of Jeremiah, Carol wrote, “Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. “He’s hanging in there and is so courageous and strong!”.

Many messages of support and prayer for Jeremiah, Lauren, and Wilder were left for Carol by fans. On December, the musician’s mother published another message. 27 and claimed that Adam Green, Jeremiah’s brother, helped out by making sure their family had a wonderful Christmas.

Longtime friends of Jeremiah also expressed their opinions on his diagnosis. Jeremiah took a break from Modest Mouse’s tour in December 2022 to concentrate on his chemotherapy treatments, according to a post by Seattle radio host Marco Collins that appeared after Carol’s. To fans concerned that Jeremiah’s cancer would advance to stage 4, the host also offered some upbeat advice.

Marco wrote on Facebook, “His prognosis is good despite his stage 4 diagnosis.”. He also has his oncologist’s support, so he has that on his side. Sending you all the love and healing energy you need, buddy. Everybody is supporting you!

Jeremiah has been a part of Modest Mouse since the beginning, but he did leave the group twice, according to People, in 2003 and 2004. The drummer had a nervous breakdown at that time.

