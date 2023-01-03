Who is Anita Pointer Husband? How did Anita Pointer Died?

Anita Marie Pointer, an American singer-songwriter who was a founding member of the Pointer Sisters, was born on January 23, 1948, and died on December 31, 2022. They won their first Grammy Award in 1975 for their smash hit “Fairytale,” which she co-wrote and sang lead on. She also sang lead on many of their other popular songs, such as “Yes We Can Can,” “Fire,” “Slow Hand,” and “I’m So Excited.”.

Pointer was the fourth of Sarah Elizabeth (née Silas; 1924–2000) and Reverend Elton Pointer’s six children when she was born in Oakland, California, on January 23, 1948. Pointer was born in Arkansas, but her parents were from another state. In order to visit Pointer’s grandparents, who lived in Prescott, her family drove almost yearly from California to Arkansas.

Her mother gave her permission to stay with her grandparents during that time so she could go to McRae Elementary for fifth grade and McRae Jr. for seventh grade. at McRae High School, high and tenth grade. While residing in Prescott, she participated on alto sax in the McRae High School band. In order to start the Pointer Sisters with her younger sisters Bonnie and June, Pointer resigned her job as a secretary in 1969. Ruth, their sister, joined the group in 1972.

Anita Pointer Husband

Anita Pointer had one child and was married several times. In December 1965, Pointer married David Harper at the age of 17. On April 9, 1966, they gave birth to a daughter named Jada Rashawn Pointer. Later in 1966, they got a divorce. Cancer claimed the life of 37-year-old Jada Pointer in 2003.

The Pointer Sisters’ song “Jada,” which was written by the group and included on their debut album in 1973, was inspired by her daughter and is one of their most well-known compositions. Pointer and Richard Gonzalez got hitched in October 1981. Gonzalez and Pointer later got divorced.

Aaron Pointer, Pointer’s older brother, played baseball in Major League Baseball before becoming an NFL official. Paul Silas, a relative, played and coached in the National Basketball Association.

When Pointer sung lead vocals on the No. 1 song “Yes We Can Can” in 1973, she and her sisters initially became well-known. On the Billboard Hot 100, at position 11. Thanks to Pointer’s songwriting prowess, the Pointer Sisters became the first black female group to sing at the Grand Ole Opry in 1974, when her song “Fairytale” became a smash on the country music charts. In 1975, the group won its first Grammy for “Fairytale,” a song that was co-written by Pointer and her sister Bonnie and featured Pointer as the lead vocalist. The song won the category for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group. The song was also up for Best Country Song of the Year, which is the same prize.