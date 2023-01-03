What happened to Martina Navratilova? The Wimbledon Champion Died

Martina Navratilova, the 18-time Grand Slam singles winner, confirmed today that she had been diagnosed with two cancers.

What Happened to Martina Navratilova?

Navratilova, a nine-time Wimbledon winner, announced her breast and throat cancer diagnosis in November. The Czech-born American, married to former Russian beauty queen Julia Lemigova, has fallen ill. The former world number one from the Czech Republic had treatment for early-stage breast cancer. Navratilova, 59-time grand slam singles and doubles champion, will not attend the Australian Open, where she had scheduled to serve as a TV commentator.

Martina Navratilova Has been Affected by Two Cancers:

The most incredible women’s singles champion at Wimbledon has been given an “excellent” prognosis. According to the report, “Martina Navratilova has stage one throat cancer. Martina’s prognosis is favourable, and she will begin treatment this month.” HPV is a cancer kind, and this type responds well to treatment. Martina detected an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA finals. When it didn’t go away, a biopsy was performed, and the results were revealed. Martina’s throat cancer examinations discovered a suspicious form in her breast, later identified as cancer, absolutely unrelated to the throat cancer.”

Martina Navratilova Battle With Cancer:

The former world number one was given the all-clear after undergoing radiation therapy for breast cancer. ‘I found out it was DCIS, which is not the worst form,’ she revealed in a 2019 interview about her cancer. ‘Sometimes I feel lucky; I had good cancer if there ever was an oxymoron.’ Going back to the doctor and obtaining a mammogram to see if anything else was the scariest moment for me. ‘Growing up in a communist nation requires you to keep things closed. Then I abandoned my family and hadn’t seen my parents in four years.

In a 2017 interview, the Wimbledon champion discussed her previous cancer diagnosis, describing how “everything alters” after receiving such life-altering news. “You understand that your life may change instantly; thus, the adage “seize the day” definitely applies. “I’ve always been excellent at dealing with reality and moving on, not worrying about too many possibilities, just what is now” “Being a top-level pro-athlete. Therefore, it came in convenient as a patient,” she said in the video captured by the Swiss healthcare corporation Novartis. “However much money you earn – you can earn more or less – time? That is something you will never get back.”

Read Also – How Did Abderrahim Tounsi Die? The Actor And Comedian Died At 86