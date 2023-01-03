What happened to John Osterlind? The Cause of Death of a New Orleans Radio Personality

John Osterlind, a radio personality, passed away at 55. Let’s look at how John Osterlind died and the cause of death for the New Orleans radio personality.

What happened to John Osterlind?

Last week, radio broadcaster John Osterlind passed away. Managers at his residence found him dead at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, according to the NOPD. “The victim was discovered unresponsive inside the site by property management. “When EMS came, the subject was declared dead on the spot.” Osterlind was a resident in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street. Bayou 95.7, the radio station where he worked, reported his death on social media.

Cause of Death for John Osterlind:

According to a statement from Bayou 95.7 radio station, Osterlind passed away last week from natural causes. The statement reads, “He was a critical member of Bayou 95.7 and will always be a part of The Audacy – New Orleans family.” However, the precise reason for John Osterlind’s passing is still “unclassified” pending an autopsy. The Osterlind’s exact cause of death won’t be known until the autopsy findings are in. An autopsy was planned, according to Osterlind’s family. He most recently worked at Bayou 95.7. “We are very grieved to announce the demise of former Morning Drive DJ, John Osterlind,” the radio station said on social media. “He was a vital component of Bayou 95.7 and will forever remain a member of The Audacy – New Orleans family.” Osterlind formerly worked at New Orleans’ WRNO. He also worked in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

John Osterlind Life and Work:

Osterlind was born on March 10, 1967, in Norwalk, Connecticut. In 1985, he graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School in Fairfield, Connecticut. In 1987, he graduated from Dean Jr Campus in Franklin, Massachusetts, where he worked on their college radio station, 88.3 FM WGAO. From 1987 to 1988, he worked as an overnight DJ on the classic rock station 103.7 FM WWRX in Providence, Rhode Island. From 1989 to 1992, he was on the air in the nights and afternoons on rock station WCCC-FM in Hartford, Connecticut, then in the evenings on rock station WAAF FM in Boston, Massachusetts, from 1992 to 1994 and again from 1994 to 2001, as music director and midday jock on WAAF. From 2001 to 2003, he co-hosted the morning show on WRKO AM in Boston with former Massachusetts Congressman Peter Blute.

He was the successful nightly talk host on WRNO FM in New Orleans, Louisiana, until the evening of January 7, 2015. Following his termination, his supporters in New Orleans organised a demonstration against WRNO that was patterned like the bogus non-profit “Pencils for Poor People,” which Osterlind and his producer James Parker invented as one of the show’s numerous running pranks. Osterlind started presenting on middays on WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans on November 2, 2015. After leaving WGSO, he gave the morning drive-time programme on 95.7 FM BAYOU, which The WISE Guys, a syndicated show, subsequently replaced. He was not presenting any radio broadcasts until he died in 2022. Osterlind, 55, was discovered dead at his home on December 31, 2022.

John Osterlind Tributes:

Mike Hsu said,

This is painful. One of my heroes was Ozone. He’s a great man with a lot of skill. Around 2000, he invited Stone Temple Pilots to play on his programme. Scott Weiland had just been released from prison and was sober. John was told not to question Scott about prison or drugs before the band arrived. “No problem,” John responded. When the team came, John switched on the mike and asked Scott, “Is prison a good place to kick drugs?” Weiland declined. Ozone, have a safe journey.

Read Also:- Are Tori and Dean Spelling still married? Why was Tori Spelling admitted to the hospital?