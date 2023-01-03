UFC President Dana White Admitted of Hitting his Wife: Apologises to Her

Footage of the UFC President gone viral on the internet, which shows Dana White slapping his wife’s face on New Year’s Eve. After the video went viral, the UFC President was brutally trolled on social media. Then on Monday, Dana White admitted his offence and apologised to his wife. He also urges people to respect their family privacy. Dana White, while speaking with TMZ, confirmed that the man in the footage seen was him, and the woman is his wife, Anne White.

The video obtained by TMZ shows White in a nightclub with his wife standing on a balcony. White’s hands were on his wife’s head before he slaps on her face. He hits the woman on her face, and the footage cuts off later. The incident happened in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on New Year’s Eve.

While spoking with TMZ, White said: I’m in Cabo, Mexico, for the holidays with my family, and my wife and I were out with family on New Year’s Eve, and unfortunately, that’s what happened. I’m one of the guys you’ve heard me say for years. There’s never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman. And now here I am on TMZ talking about it.”

He then, admitting to being drunk, said: “There was definitely a lot of alcohol, but there’s no excuse,” White continued. “I’m literally making no excuses for this thing at all. It’s never happened before. It’s the first time that it’s ever happened, and people are going to say what they’re going to say. It is what it is. And whatever people do say, it’s deserved. I deserve it. It happened.”

“I don’t know why it happened. My wife and I have apologized to each other. We’ve apologized to our kids.”

A spokesperson of TMZ also spoke to Dana’s wife, Anne, to which she replied: Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years, “Anne said, per TMZ. “To say this is out of character for him is an understatement — nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides.”

“We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

