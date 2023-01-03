Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Walk Hand-in-Hand

In a rare public appearance together, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant held hands. The actor and the artist were in attendance at the 2022 Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. They strolled the red carpet together, posed for pictures on the step-and-repeat, grinned widely, and laughed at one another. Grant chose a red bodycon dress with an asymmetrical neckline, silver flats, and a gold Chanel clutch while Reeves wore a navy suit with a white button-up and a red and blue striped tie.

When they attended the Saint Laurent fashion show together in June 2019, the couple first sparked rumors that they were dating. At the LACMA Art Film Gala later that year in Los Angeles, they also made their red carpet debut together. Despite the fact that Reeves and Grant have been dating for a while, they were initially just friends. Having worked together on Reeves’ book Ode to Happiness in 2011, the two have been acquainted since then. In 2016, they collaborated once more on a joint book titled Shadows, and in 2017, they founded X Artists’ Books as a publishing company.

They’ve been dating for a lot longer than anyone realized, according to a friend of Grant’s, actress Jennifer Tilly, who told Page Six in February 2020. “I remember a few years ago, probably a year and a half ago, when [Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,’ and I was like, ‘Wait. She was so cool that I assumed she was a lesbian. “What? What? What?”. “I think the reason why everyone went crazy is because they’re kind of the ideal couple,” the actress continued. Everyone, in my opinion, wishes they had something similar. It isn’t a flashy Hollywood romance. Reeves is “a really great guy,” but Tilly claims that he is the one who is “really lucky” to be dating such a “cool, elegant woman. “.

Since splitting from Jennifer Syme, the Matrix actor has not been seen dating. Reeves and the actress reportedly dated for a number of years in the 1990s before calling it quits because they were both unable to cope with the grief of having a stillborn child. They continued to be friends despite their relationship ending until Syme’s tragic car accident death in 2001.

The very private couple made their red-carpet debut at the LACMA Art Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles in November 2019, making the couple’s relationship publicly known for the first time.

Grant, a talented visual artist, is 49 years old. His work examines how text and language are used across a variety of media. She and Reeves have been friends for a long time and have even worked together on projects like Reeves’ 2011 book Ode to Happiness and 2016’s Shadows, which Reeves also wrote and Grant illustrated.

Grant’s friend, the actress Jennifer Tilly, revealed to Page Six in February 2020 that the couple had been dating for much longer than the public was aware of.

