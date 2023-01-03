How the Former Jacksonville Jaguars guard Uche Nwaneri Died? Cause of Death Explained

Former Jacksonville Jaguars guard Uche Nwaneri Died at the age of 38. Uche Nwaneri played seven seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars after being drafted in 2007. According to media reports, the former offensive lineman was found senseless at his wife’s home in West Lafayette, Indiana, at about 1 am on Friday. Police, as per the autopsy report, say that there are no signs of foul play, and he died probably due to cardiac arrest.

What Happened to Uche Nwaneri?

On Friday, 30th December, Uche Nwaneri drove from Georgia to his wife’s house. After driving he was found unconscious in a bedroom in his wife’s home at about 1 am and called 911. His sudden demise shocked his fans.

Tributes surfaced online

As soon as the news of his demise is made public, social media is poured with his tribute messages. His fans are in a state of shock following his sudden passing. Our condolences and prayers are with his family and relatives. May god give them power and strength to overcome their sorrows. May the divine soul rest in peace.

Eugene Frenette of The Florida Times-Union expressed his condolence: # Jaguars fans will be sad to hear the passing of former G Uche Nwaneri at 38, collapsing from a possible heart attack in his wife’s home in West Lafayette. Uch was one of the coolest cats ever to occupy that locker room. Opinionated and so loveable. What a tragedy to be taken so young.”

Tony Khan on Twitter wrote: “on behalf of the Jaguars organization and my family, our thoughts are with Uche’s family + friends at this terrible time”.

Cap Dealer paid tribute: “If anyone has an Uche Nwaneri jersey and wants to bring it Saturday, we’ll hang that bad boy up at the tailgate.”

“He was one of us. Only seems right to have a little tribute.”

Uche Nwaneri Career, Age, Family and More

Uche Nwaneri’s original name was Uchechukwu Eberechukwu Nwaneri, an American football guard born on March 20, 1984, in Dallas, Texas. Before being selected by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft, Uche played college football at Purdue. On June 25, 2014, he was signed by the Dallas Cowboys and was cut during final roster cuts on August 30, 2014. After retirement, Nwaneri started his YouTube channel, ” The Observant Lineman.”

Net Worth of Uche Nwaneri

His net worth at the time of his demise is estimated to be between $ 3 million to $ 5 million.

