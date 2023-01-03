Gary Speed’s widow Louise Heartbroken Again After Second Husband Dies of Cancer

Louise Speed, the widow of Garry Speed, was again heartbroken after her new husband, Quinton Bird, ‘s tragic demise due to cancer. Her first husband Garry Speed, the football and Wales football manager, committed suicide 12 years ago at 42. Louise is now again devastated by his second husband’s demise. Quinton was reported to death after battling for months against brain cancer. His family said that Quinton was diagnosed with Brain cancer two years.

Quinton was a property dealer and a divorced father of three children who married Louise in a grand ceremony in 2021. Louise, at 52, found a man to end her loneliness after her former husband’s death. Mother of two, Louise found happiness in her new partner.

Louise and Quinton have been business partners for six years of their new build company Bow Property Development in Chester. They tied the knot at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, a place filled with beautiful white flowers and candles. But unfortunately, after six months, Quinton knows he had an aggressive brain tumour.

Quinton’s family is grieving the loss of their beloved member. His father, Roy, in a statement, said he was devastated to lose his son at an early age is beyond words. He added that Quinton was a devoted father and his wife jenny “‘had been left with a wealth of beautiful and extraordinary memories’.

In 2011 Louise, in a statement on his childhood love, Garry’s death, told the Mail that “he had left her with many unanswered questions” Louise, after two years of his death, was struggling to get off the sofa. She said: ‘It was like being in the worst nightmare possible. There were no answers and no Gary walking through the door again. Nothing was ever going to be right again.

‘I was trudging through life, just functioning. If I could have been anybody else apart from me for a long time, I would have happily taken it.

‘But we are ten years on now. It’s a cliché but time is a healer even if it takes years. I have learned that life can be good again, can be great again.’

