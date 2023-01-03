Fred White, the drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, has passed away at the age of 67

A former drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, Fred White, has died. His brother on social media shares this information; he was 67 years old. His brother posted, “Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie’ White. He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!”.

The band Earth, Wind & Fire peaked in 1971 to 1984, and Fred White played during this period. The band’s founding bassist Verdine White remembered him as “a member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9”. The actual cause of death is still not declared by the family members. His brother writes a lengthy post on Instagram remembering him “Dearest Family Friends and Fans…..

Our family is saddened today

With the loss of a unique and talented family member,

Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White.

🙏🏾🙏🏾💔💔🥁🥁

He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels! 🥁🥁

Child protégé, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old!

He was brother number 4 in the family lineup. ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Fred White toured as a professional drummer before his graduation. After that, he joined Earth, Wind & Fire before he turned 20. In 2016 his brother Maurice White, who died at 74, was also a founding member. Maurice served as the main songwriter, producer, band’s lead singer and bandleader.

The band’s official Instagram page also confirmed Fred White’s death. They shared a video of White playing the drum during the 1979 world tour; the picture was clicked in Essen, Germany. In the video clip, White smiled and gave the public flying kisses as they cheered.

People give tribute on Instagram

Lenny Kravitz

Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family. I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power.

Loni Love

Rest in peace, and thank you for the great years of entertainment 🙏🏽🙏🏽

Nile Rodgers

My deepest condolences, love and respect. ❤️

Read Also: Does Damar Hamlin have a girlfriend? latest health update on Damar Hamlin